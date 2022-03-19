iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $105.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $106.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.