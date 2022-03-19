iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 1,166,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,553. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79.

