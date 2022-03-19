iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54.

