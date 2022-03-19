iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $45,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,243 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

