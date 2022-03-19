iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64.

