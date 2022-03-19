iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

