iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $344,000.

NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.03. 65,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,012. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

