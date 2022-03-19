iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,330 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.40 and a twelve month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

