iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Ashford Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ashford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.6% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $101.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

