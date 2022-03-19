iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Capital Insight Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,900,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

