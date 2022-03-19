iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,483 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 102,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

