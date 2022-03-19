iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 105,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

