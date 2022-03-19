iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,362 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.