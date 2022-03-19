iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 304.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. 2,944,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

