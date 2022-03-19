iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $234.70 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

