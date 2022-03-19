iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. 1,686,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

