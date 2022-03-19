iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.