iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

