iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.72. 4,309,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

