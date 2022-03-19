iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,784 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 190,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

