Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Itron worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Itron by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,421. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.