J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. J & J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.
NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $155.64 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.20.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About J & J Snack Foods (Get Rating)
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
