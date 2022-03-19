Jade Currency (JADE) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a market cap of $537,172.96 and $15,055.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.71 or 0.06964303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,911.83 or 0.99971132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041408 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

