Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.58

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and traded as low as $43.04. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 2,963 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

