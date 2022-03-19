JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.