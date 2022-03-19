JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 752,291 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

