Juggernaut (JGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $768,047.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars.

