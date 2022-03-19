Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $282,117.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $282,117.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.06 or 0.06925554 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,827.00 or 1.00058395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,083,673 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

