K21 One Day Trading Volume Hits $109,746.00 (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. K21 has a market cap of $10.17 million and $109,746.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, K21 has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,180,490 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

