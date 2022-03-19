Kalmar Price Tops $1.74 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00004145 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $41,812.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kalmar has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.61 or 0.06983535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.82 or 0.99918356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041210 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,547,628 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.