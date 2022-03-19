Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.03

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.03 and traded as low as $41.51. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $401.82 million, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

