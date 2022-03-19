Kava Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Kava has a market cap of $554.08 million and approximately $35.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00008185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00213932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00027186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00389315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 161,986,163 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

