Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.55

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $9.30. Keppel shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,679 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

