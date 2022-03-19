Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Critical Contrast

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

This table compares Keppel REIT and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A Rafael $3.97 million 13.19 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.32

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Risk & Volatility

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Keppel REIT and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Keppel REIT beats Rafael on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Rafael Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. The company's lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), which is being evaluated in various clinical studies, including two Phase III registrational clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and r/r acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.