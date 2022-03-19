Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

AMAT stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,514,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,403. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

