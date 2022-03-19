Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,748 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

