Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,576 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

VEA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.23. 20,866,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,951,711. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

