Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 39,081 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $304,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.70. 5,275,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,275,411. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

