Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.44 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.