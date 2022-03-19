Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $31.17 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,797 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $219.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,439,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.