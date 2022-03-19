Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $55.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $55,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 181.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 452,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 476,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,595. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

