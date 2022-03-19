Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 135,927 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,927 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $94,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,618,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $100.00. 1,410,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,483. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64.

