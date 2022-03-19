Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 358,962 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,962 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $71,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. 1,379,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

