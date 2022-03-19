Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.63% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $60,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $77.61. 382,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

