Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,633 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $50,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,043. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.