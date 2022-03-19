Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 33,364 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.90. 9,503,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,778. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

