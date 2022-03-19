Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,360 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $46,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.19. 1,686,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

