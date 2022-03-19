Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $347.19. 5,749,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day moving average of $350.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $320.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

