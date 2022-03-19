Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $85,181.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $407,035.44 and $85,181.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.72 or 0.06992789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,019.13 or 0.99952056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

