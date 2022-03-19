Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 11,264 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

